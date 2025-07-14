Palm oil gains tracking Dalian, crude, weak ringgit lends support

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Monday, tracking stronger rival edible oils atthe Dalian market and crude and supported by a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 32 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 4,206 ringgit ($989.41) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Prices are supported by firm crude oil, which continues to bolster edible oil markets globally,” Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova, said.

“The slight weakness in the ringgit has also sustained buying interest, making Malaysian palm oil more competitive internationally.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract increased 0.25%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose slightly to 0.02%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices nudged higher, adding to gains of more than 2% from Friday, as investors eyed further U.S. sanctions on Russia that may affect global supplies, but a ramp-up in Saudi output and ongoing tariff uncertainty limited gains.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, slightly weakened 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks rose 2.41% to an 18-month high of 2.03 million tons at the end of June, industry regulator data showed.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during July 1-10 were estimated to have risen between 5.3% and 12% from a month earlier, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Palm oil may test support at 4,134 ringgit per metric ton and a break could trigger a drop towards the 4,034-4,058 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.