Pakistan

Two children killed, 12 injured as madrassa roof collapses due to rain

BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 12:59pm
2 children killed, 12 injured as madrassa roof collapses due to rain in Bahawalnagar District

At least 2 children were killed and 12 children were injured when the roof of a madrassa collapsed in Minchinabad, Bahawalnagar District.

As per Rescue 1122,the injured children were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Minchinabad.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the ongoing rain system in Punjab is expected to persist till July 17, with more showers forecast across most parts of the province in the next 24 hours.

Cities including Lahore, Sadiqabad, Kot Addu, Kamalia, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Sahiwal, and others witnessed intermittent heavy rainfall, leading to urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Multiple power feeders tripped due to water accumulation and lightning, disrupting electricity supply in several localities.

Weather experts have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in flood-prone areas. Residents of low-lying neighbourhoods have been advised to take precautionary measures and stay in contact with local authorities.

