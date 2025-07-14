BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Pakistan

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

  • Monsoon showers flood low-lying areas, power outages reported
Published 14 Jul, 2025 12:02pm

A new spell of monsoon rains has entered the country, triggering heavy downpours across various districts of Punjab and causing widespread power disruption in urban and rural areas, Aaj News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the ongoing rain system is expected to persist till July 17, with more showers forecast across most parts of the province in the next 24 hours.

Cities including Lahore, Sadiqabad, Kot Addu, Kamalia, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Sahiwal, and others witnessed intermittent heavy rainfall, leading to urban flooding in low-lying areas. Multiple power feeders tripped due to water accumulation and lightning, disrupting electricity supply in several localities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of potential flooding in local streams and rivers, as well as urban flooding in vulnerable zones. Water levels in River Chenab and Tarbela Dam continue to rise. Following which the authorities have issued alerts to district administrations for necessary precautions.

In Taunsa Sharif, rising water in the Indus River submerged multiple bridges, severing routes. Residents lamented the absence of flood relief camps, saying they have been left to brave the harsh weather under open skies.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued directives to all relevant agencies to ensure preemptive safety measures.

Similarly, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has put all district administrations on alert. The PDMA director general instructed deputy commissioners to remain fully prepared for any emergency, ensuring the availability of rescue teams, WASA personnel, and operational machinery. A 24/7 control room has been activated for continuous monitoring.

According to PDMA rainfall data:

  • Okara recorded 72 mm of rain,
  • Sahiwal 66 mm,
  • DG Khan 51 mm,
  • Mianwali 38 mm,
  • Bahawalpur 36 mm,
  • Kot Addu 33 mm,
  • Gujranwala 30 mm,
  • Layyah 23 mm,
  • Murree 22 mm.

Rainfall was reported in Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, and Lodhran as well.

Weather experts have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in flood-prone areas. Residents of low-lying neighbourhoods have been advised to take precautionary measures and stay in contact with local authorities.

