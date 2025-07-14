BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.72 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 04:27pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.72, a loss of Re0.26.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.49 or 0.17%.

The local unit closed at 284.46, against 283.97 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the euro fell to a three-week low early on Monday while the Mexican peso also came under pressure after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two of the largest US trading partners beginning August 1.

Trump on Saturday announced the latest tariffs in separate letters to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that were posted on his Truth Social media site.

Both the European Union and Mexico described the tariffs as unfair and disruptive, while the EU said it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.

Reaction in the currency market to Trump’s latest tariff threats was largely muted in Asian trade, though the euro did slip to a roughly three-week low early in the session.

The single currency later regained some ground and last traded 0.12% lower at $1.1679.

Against the Mexican peso, the US dollar rose 0.25% to 18.6699.

Elsewhere, however, the US dollar made limited gains, with sterling down just 0.07% at $1.3481, while the Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.28 per dollar.

Investors have grown increasingly desensitised to Trump’s slew of tariff threats, with his latest upheaval in the global trade landscape doing little to prevent US stocks from scaling record highs and offering just a slight boost to the US dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Monday, adding to gains of more than 2% from Friday, as investors eyed further US sanctions on Russia that may affect global supplies, but a ramp-up in Saudi output and ongoing tariff uncertainty limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $70.51 a barrel by 0400 GMT, extending a 2.51% gain on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $68.59, up 14 cents, after settling 2.82% higher in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt to meet business community tomorrow, ahead of planned strike, says Aurangzeb

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

Oil hits 3-week high on signs of tighter supply

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan ‘decides’ to transform Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

FBR reforms: PM calls for launching digital invoicing system in Urdu

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Read more stories