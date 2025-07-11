BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025
Markets

Pakistan rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.46 against greenback
Recorder Report Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 07:21pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.46, a gain of Re0.10.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 284.56.

Internationally, the US dollar rose on Friday on more signs of upheaval in the global trade landscape, as US President Donald Trump announced more tariffs and said he planned to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20% on most trade partners.

Most currencies initially held to tight ranges early in the Asian trading session, though the dollar later gained ground on the back of Trump’s latest comments, which added to the uncertainty around his evolving trade policy.

The Canadian dollar was among the biggest losers, falling more than 0.5% to 1.3726 per US dollar after Trump announced a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, starting August 1.

Trump on Thursday also said the European Union could receive a letter on tariff rates by Friday, throwing into question the progress of trade talks between Washington and the bloc.

The euro fell 0.25% to $1.1671 and was headed for a weekly decline of nearly 1%.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also slipped 0.31% to $0.6568 as the overall market mood turned sour.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose by around 1% on Friday as investors weighed a tight prompt market against a potential large surplus this year forecast by the IEA, while U.S. tariffs and possible further sanctions on Russia were also in focus.

Brent crude futures were up 76 cents, or 1.11%, at $69.40 a barrel as of 1153 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 82 cents, or 1.23%, to $67.39 a barrel.

At those levels, Brent was headed for a 1.6% gain on the week, while WTI was up around 0.6% from last week’s close.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 284.46

OFFER                      Rs 284.65

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling against USD, closing at 286.35 and 287.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 57 paise for buying and 30 paise for selling, closing at 335.68 and 338.65, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 9 paise for buying and 14 paise for selling, closing at 78.21 and 78.91, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and gained 2 paise for selling, closing at 76.43 and 76.98, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 286.35

OFFER                      Rs 287.50

