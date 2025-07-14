BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-14

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Commerce to set specific targets, along with a clear mechanism and milestones, to progress toward achieving the longstanding goal of $5 billion in annual bilateral trade with Turkiye, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Despite repeated commitments at the highest levels to increase trade, progress has remained limited— even though the Trade in Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye has been in effect since May 1, 2023.

Under this agreement, Pakistan has secured preferential access to the Turkish market across 261 tariff lines, covering both traditional and non-traditional sectors such as leather, rice, dates, mangoes, cutlery, sports goods, seafood, processed agricultural products, rubber tubes and tyres, plastics, and engineering goods.

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

In return, Turkiye has been granted concessions on 130 tariff lines, including items such as black tea, processed food products and flavourings, industrial raw materials, machinery parts, and electronic equipment components.

Both countries have set a strategic medium-term goal of enhancing bilateral trade to $5 billion, as part of their broader economic partnership. A key step in this direction was the Framework Agreement for Establishing a Free Trade Area, signed on March 22, 2016, expressing mutual commitment to gradually liberalise trade in goods.

Pakistan had undertaken extensive negotiations on the Trade in Goods Agreement in consultation with public and private stakeholders. The agreement represented a major breakthrough in Pakistan-Turkiye economic relations and was a central focus during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkiye from May 31 to June 2, 2022.

On July 7, 2025, during a meeting to review bilateral ties with Turkiye, the Prime Minister issued a series of decisions and directives to relevant ministries and departments.

Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Economic Affairs have been directed to propose date of next Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in August 2025 instead of September 8-9, 2025. Ministry of Defence (Aviation Division) will arrange a small meeting to discuss outsourcing of airports to Turkish firm.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Ankara to follow up PM’s discussion with Turkish President regarding to G2G agreement with regard to world-class Turkish Consultant firm for Jinnah Medical Complex and Danish University. He would also pursue cooperation of ship-breaking industry with the Turkish firms.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has been directed to follow up with a Turkish company on both offshore and onshore exploration in Pakistan.

Prime Minister has directed Ministry of Railways to continue active follow up with Turkish side on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway Project.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government has to allot at least 20 acres of land to MAARIF Foundation preferably in Muzaffarabad or in Mirpur if acceptable to Turkish side.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Ankara has to pursue with Turkish firms GIB for a G2G arrangement with FBR and developing a digitised cargo Tracking System. Advisor to PM has to send a letter to Ambassador in this regard.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will give a presentation to the Prime Minister by National Logistic Cell (NLC) after Deputy Prime Minister has seen it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade ministry of commerce Tariffs Bilateral trade Pakistan and Turkiye Pakistan Türkiye bilateral trade Turkish firms

Comments

200 characters

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories