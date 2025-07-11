BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 05:43pm

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 185 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

In its latest daily situation report, the NDMA said eight deaths and 27 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours alone, with casualties coming from Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. House collapses, electrocution, and lightning strikes caused the majority of deaths.

Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Lahore

Punjab remains the worst-hit province with 37 deaths, including 20 children, and 103 injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 30 fatalities and 39 injuries, while Sindh reported 17 deaths and 34 injuries during the same period. Fatalities were largely attributed to house collapses, lightning strikes, and electrocution.

In addition to human losses, the monsoon rains have also inflicted significant damage on infrastructure and property. A total of 397 houses have been damaged, 132 fully and 265 partially, across the country. Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district alone accounted for 26 damaged homes.

NEOC warns of landslides in northern regions particularly Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K

The agriculture sector has also suffered, with 111 livestock perished, primarily in Sindh (58), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (43), and Punjab (7).

Authorities have issued fresh warnings for more rainfall in the coming days and urged residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas to remain cautious.

The NDMA said it is closely coordinating with provincial disaster management authorities to ensure continued response and support.

