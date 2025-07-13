BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Print 2025-07-13

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has claimed that it will interact with five key stakeholders including importers’ associations and Goods Transport Associations before implementation of the Digital Enforcement Stations for prevention of smuggling and illicit trade during 2025-26.

This has been mentioned in the FBR’s Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Version 4) issued under the World Bank funded Pakistan Raises Revenue Project (PRRP)-Additional Financing. This additional funding is required for the implementation of the Digital Enforcement Stations across the country.

The FBR’ plan said with regard to the additional financing of PRRP, internal consultations with Pakistan Customs Wing have been held during July 2024 to February 2025 regarding the proposed Digital Enforcement Stations consultations. The basic structures of such stations have been discussed and issues related to civil works and services to stakeholders have been discussed. PRRP has informed about the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) as well as Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) requirements to Pakistan Customs including the dissemination and operationalisation of Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) at each site.

24 Indus and Hub bridges: FBR to install digital enforcement stations

The preliminary identified stakeholders for Digital Enforcement Stations included Importers’ Associations; Chambers of Commerce and Industries; Goods Transport Associations; Pakistan Single Window; Pakistan Customs Border Stations.

The consultations with the above mentioned stakeholders will be continued throughout the project life, the report added.

According to the Finance Act 2025,the Board may, by a notification in the official Gazette, declare places to be Digital Enforcement Stations at such locations as deemed appropriate for the prevention of smuggling and illicit trade. The Board may notify any existing customs check-post as Digital Enforcement Station.

The Board, may by notification in the official gazette, make rules for staffing, operations and technological enablement of Digital Enforcement Station.

The board may subject to rules hire retired junior commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces against the available posts of customs on contract for the purpose of this section, Finance Act 2025, added.

