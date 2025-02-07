AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

24 Indus and Hub bridges: FBR to install digital enforcement stations

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) new anti-smuggling strategy has decided to install digital enforcement stations on 24 Indus and Hub bridges.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Thursday that the tax authorities have reviewed the implementation status of new anti-smuggling strategy. Under the plan, ten choke points would be set up in Balochistan. Dedicated customs enforcement centres will be established at the national level, and all petrol pumps will be digitally connected.

They added that one of the key amendments reinforcing these efforts is the recent change to S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, introduced via SRO 1619(I)/2024 dated 03-10-2024, which empowers authorities to confiscate vehicles and other conveyances used in transporting smuggled goods.

This amendment, announced earlier this month, is a reflection of the government’s firm resolve to eradicate smuggling, which has long plagued the nation’s economy, depriving it of critical revenue while encouraging the informal market. Under the amendment, all conveyances involved in the transportation of smuggled goods are now subject to immediate confiscation without the option for redemption fine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

