BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-13

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: “Protection of public life and property is my foremost priority,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet to approve the establishment of Pakistan’s first dedicated law enforcement police force, Riot Management Police, comprising physically active, capable and agile personnel of the Punjab Police. The force will protect lives and property of people, and government assets.

The CM added, “The establishment of Riot Management Police is a welcome step in law enforcement efforts of the police. The force has brought a new dimension to the government, which will prevent damage to private property.” She hoped, “By safely controlling the angry crowd, it will be possible to prevent the situation from deteriorating.”

As directed by Chief Minister, a special training of law enforcement police was conducted at Police Training Center Farooqabad.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, “The first batch of Riot Management Police Force was given 8 weeks of special professional training on training manuals of the United States, Turkiye, Europe and other developed countries by police experts trained from Turkiye.”

Govt will create Anti-Riots Force: PM

They added, “They have also been provided with special equipment and protective gear to control angry crowds. Each team of 250 Riot Management Police personnel and 15 sub-teams have also been established in Riot Management Police Force, which includes a first aid team, drone team, crowd engagement team, negotiation team, and a crowd control team. It also includes a special team for arresting protesters, a special team for evacuation from the affected area, K9 (dog handler), sniper team and other professionals. They will also be given a special allowance in terms of their professional ability.”

The Chief Minister was apprised, “Punjab’s first law enforcement police will initially consist of 5,000 personnel. Training of 3,000 law enforcement police personnel in the first batch has completed, whose passing out ceremony was conducted at Police Training Center Farooqabad. Additional IG Khurram Shakoor, DIG Riot Management Asad Sarfraz and other officers participated in the passing out parade. Inspector Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, Sub-Inspector Shan Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sajjad Riaz, Shahzad Hussain, Head Constable Naeem Niaz were awarded prizes for their excellent performance in the passing out parade.”

They explained, “3,000 law enforcement police personnel will be deployed at the regional headquarters, and 250 personnel will be deployed in each region. Personnel who completed the training demonstrated brilliant exercises to control angry protesters.”

The CM added, “Special training of law enforcement police has been ensured to control different types of crowds. They will also engage the crowd to protect property from damage. Law enforcement police will be able to control protesters who plan and attack private and government properties.”

Chief Minister said, “The Riot Management Police will handle in a professional manner those who attack in groups to create fear and panic in public.” She lamented, “Attacks of angry protesters not only damage property but also negatively impact image of Pakistan at global level.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab CM Riot Management Police Force

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories