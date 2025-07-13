Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

LAHORE: “Protection of public life and property is my foremost priority,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet to approve the establishment of Pakistan’s first dedicated law enforcement police force, Riot Management Police, comprising physically active, capable and agile personnel of the Punjab Police. The force will protect lives and property of people, and government assets.

The CM added, “The establishment of Riot Management Police is a welcome step in law enforcement efforts of the police. The force has brought a new dimension to the government, which will prevent damage to private property.” She hoped, “By safely controlling the angry crowd, it will be possible to prevent the situation from deteriorating.”

As directed by Chief Minister, a special training of law enforcement police was conducted at Police Training Center Farooqabad.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, “The first batch of Riot Management Police Force was given 8 weeks of special professional training on training manuals of the United States, Turkiye, Europe and other developed countries by police experts trained from Turkiye.”

Govt will create Anti-Riots Force: PM

They added, “They have also been provided with special equipment and protective gear to control angry crowds. Each team of 250 Riot Management Police personnel and 15 sub-teams have also been established in Riot Management Police Force, which includes a first aid team, drone team, crowd engagement team, negotiation team, and a crowd control team. It also includes a special team for arresting protesters, a special team for evacuation from the affected area, K9 (dog handler), sniper team and other professionals. They will also be given a special allowance in terms of their professional ability.”

The Chief Minister was apprised, “Punjab’s first law enforcement police will initially consist of 5,000 personnel. Training of 3,000 law enforcement police personnel in the first batch has completed, whose passing out ceremony was conducted at Police Training Center Farooqabad. Additional IG Khurram Shakoor, DIG Riot Management Asad Sarfraz and other officers participated in the passing out parade. Inspector Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, Sub-Inspector Shan Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sajjad Riaz, Shahzad Hussain, Head Constable Naeem Niaz were awarded prizes for their excellent performance in the passing out parade.”

They explained, “3,000 law enforcement police personnel will be deployed at the regional headquarters, and 250 personnel will be deployed in each region. Personnel who completed the training demonstrated brilliant exercises to control angry protesters.”

The CM added, “Special training of law enforcement police has been ensured to control different types of crowds. They will also engage the crowd to protect property from damage. Law enforcement police will be able to control protesters who plan and attack private and government properties.”

Chief Minister said, “The Riot Management Police will handle in a professional manner those who attack in groups to create fear and panic in public.” She lamented, “Attacks of angry protesters not only damage property but also negatively impact image of Pakistan at global level.”

