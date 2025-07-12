Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a gain of Rs1,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,013 after it accumulated Rs944.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs2,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $11, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs85 to reach Rs4,022.