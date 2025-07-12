BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jul, 2025 03:37pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a gain of Rs1,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,013 after it accumulated Rs944.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs2,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $11, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs85 to reach Rs4,022.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold price Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates gold per tola Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Pakistani Gold Gold prices today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold gold jewelry export

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to further enhance security cooperation

Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

PPP leaders discuss formulating ‘joint strategy’ with JUI-F for Senate polls

Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

Google hires Windsurf execs in $2.4 billion deal to advance AI coding ambitions

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

Bureaucracy main hurdle to uplift: PM

Read more stories