BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 06:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs2,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after it accumulated Rs1,971.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a gain of Rs3,200 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $21, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs86 to reach Rs3,937.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold US gold gold price Gold trade gold rate LME gold gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Jemima Goldsmith gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Pakistani Gold Gold prices today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold gold jewelry export

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Read more stories