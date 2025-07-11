Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs2,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after it accumulated Rs1,971.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a gain of Rs3,200 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $21, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs86 to reach Rs3,937.