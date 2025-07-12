BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Print 2025-07-12

World Population Day: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister, Sindh

Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

World Population Day serves as a critical reminder of the complex challenges and powerful opportunities that come with population dynamics. The theme of this year, "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world," emphasizes youth as central to our vision for a thriving Sindh and Pakistan.

With over 64% of Pakistan's population under the age of 30, we are living in a moment of demographic opportunity. If harnessed wisely, this can transform into a demographic dividend. To do so, we must ensure that every young person has access to education, healthcare, employment, and quality family planning services. A future built on informed choices, health, and empowerment is the only sustainable path forward.

However, Sindh's population continues to grow at 2.5% annually. It means an increase of 1.4 million every year, putting immense strain on our meagre resources to tackle such an increase. Sindh is trying hard to make youth skillful, fit for the job market, but the increasing population nullifies the efforts for a sustainable growth of economy.The only sustainable way to progress is a balance between population growth and our resources. This year Government of Sindh will focus on youth awareness for informed decisions regarding reproductive health, providing Family Planning services very near to the people focusing on the long-term methods of FP and PPFP. We hope that with functional integration of Department of Health, PPHI, Population Welfare Department, private service providers, availability of qualified staff and commodities, the people will utilize the services which will result in improving indicators.

Recognizing the link between reproductive health and development, Sindh has aligned itself with the FP2030 goals, targeting a CPR of 47% by 2025 and 57% by 2030. We have increased the contraceptive procurement budget by 10% to Rs. 990 million and have integrated health and population services under one ministry to ensure holistic, people-centered care.

I reaffirm my full support to the Population Welfare Department and urge all sectors—public, private, and civil society—to work together to raise awareness and expand access to reproductive healthcare, particularly for women and girls.

Together, through inclusive policies and community engagement, we can secure a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future for Sindh.

