Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2025 03:44pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a gain of Rs3,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,098 after it accumulated Rs2,744.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs351,500 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,324 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $32, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs10 to reach Rs3,851.

