Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a gain of Rs3,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,098 after it accumulated Rs2,744.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs351,500 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,324 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $32, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs10 to reach Rs3,851.