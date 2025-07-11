Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of sugar

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), has issued an international tender to purchase and import 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is July 18. On July 8, Pakistan’s government had approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help maintain price stability.

Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins, packed in bags with a minimum offer of 25,000 tons permitted.

The TCP reserves the right to purchase more or less than the tender volumes, traders said. Shipment is sought in a series of consignments loading in August.

The entire volume purchased must arrive in Pakistan by September 30.