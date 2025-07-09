Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, chaired a committee meeting to assess the sugar situation in the country and evaluate import requirements.

The committee approved the import of up to 500,000 metric tons of sugar to ensure a stable supply and maintain affordable prices nationwide.

Dar underscored the government’s commitment to price stability and safeguarding consumer interests.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Food, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the secretary Ministry of Food, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, and industry representatives.

