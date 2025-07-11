BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.77%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.44%)
DCL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 174.60 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (3.43%)
FCCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.66%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
HUBC 145.05 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.21%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.01%)
NBP 121.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.38%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
POWER 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
SNGP 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.59%)
SSGC 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.13%)
TREET 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,639 Increased By 59.9 (0.44%)
BR30 40,162 Increased By 494.8 (1.25%)
KSE100 134,535 Increased By 753 (0.56%)
KSE30 40,857 Increased By 175.4 (0.43%)
Markets

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 10:42am

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 134,000 level amid a gain of over 800 points during the opening minutes of trading on Friday.

At 10:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 134,648.03 level, a gain of 865.69 points or 0.65%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, power generation, refinery, oil and gas marketing companies. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, PRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL and SSGC traded in the green.

On Thursday, the PSX staged an impressive comeback as bullish sentiment returned to the bourse. Investor confidence was visibly restored, driven by optimism over the upcoming corporate results season, with falling longer-term yields of government bonds.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained a robust 1,205 points or 0.91% to settle at 133,782.35 points.

Internationally, US and European stock futures dipped in Asia on Friday after President Donald Trump stepped up tariff threats against Europe and Canada, restraining an early rally in regional share markets.

The US dollar gained on the euro and the Canadian currency as Trump issued a letter late on Thursday stating that a 35% tariff rate on all imports from Canada would apply from August 1, adding the European Union would receive a letter by Friday.

The US president, whose global wave of tariffs has upended businesses and policymaking, floated a blanket 15% or 20% tariff rate on other countries, a step up from the current 10% baseline rate.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures fell about 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures also dropped 0.4%.

The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.1676, while the dollar gained 0.3% to C$1.3695.

Earlier in the week, Trump pushed back his tariff deadline of July 9 to August 1 for many trading partners to allow more time for negotiations, but broadened his trade war, setting new rates for a number of countries, including allies Japan and South Korea, along with a 50% tariff on copper.

Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the tariff rate of 35% on Canada is not as bad as feared because most of the imports are still subject to exemptions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan wobbled but was last up 0.5% on Friday, bringing the weekly gain to 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update

