Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to expand industrial and economic cooperation Pakistan and Russia has discussed revival and modernization of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) at the highest level during a meeting between Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Alexei Overchuk and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and on Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan told Business Recorder that he along with senior officials of the Ministry of Industries and Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi called on Russia’s DPM, on Thursday, to discuss ways to expand industrial cooperation with aespecial focus on reviving PSM.

He said earlier, on the sidelines of the INNOPROM Annual Industrial Forum in Yekaterinburg, he had met with his Russian counterpart on the same subject. Russian Trade and Industry Minister Anton Alikhanov focused on reviving Pakistan’s dormant steel industry and enhancing bilateral trade. The discussions also explored ways to enhance trade ties and promote industrial collaboration between the two countries, he maintained.

Pakistan, Russia take holistic stock of bilateral ties

Haroon Akhtar conveyed that Pakistan attached high importance to ongoing discussions on the new Steel Mills in Karachi, as the project carried an important legacy of Pakistan’s relations with Russia that could serve as a “leap forward” symbol of future cooperation and partnership. The SAPM gave an overview of the investment-friendly industrial policy of Pakistan that had ensured macro-economic stability, achieved under the present Government.

INNOPROM is Russia’s largest annual industrial trade fair, bringing together government delegations, business leaders and technology firms from over 30 countries to explore partnerships in manufacturing, engineering and high-tech industries.

At the outset, SAPM Fatemi conveyed greetings and good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk and to the Russian leadership. The SAPM stressed that goodwill at the leadership level was ensuring positive momentum in bilateral ties between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, including political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as energy, connectivity, industrial and agricultural cooperation.

