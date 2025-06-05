AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.91%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.36%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.52%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.43 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (9.53%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.49%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PTC 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.02%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.18%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,067 Increased By 268.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,956 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.08%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Pakistan, Russia take holistic stock of bilateral ties

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Syed Tariq Fatemi, undertook a visit to the Russian Federation from June 02-04, 2025.

After meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, the SAPM called on Sergey Tsivilev, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation and Co-Chair of the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC).

Both sides took a holistic stock of bilateral relations, identifying key areas of trade, energy, connectivity, new Steel Mills, cybersecurity, etc for future cooperation.

The SAPM emphasised on the prospects of further development of energy cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. In addition, he briefed Tsivilev on the recent developments in South Asia, while lauding Russia’s role in de-escalating tensions.

Tsivilev expressed satisfaction on the outcomes of the ninth Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) held in Moscow in 2024 and hoped for productive next IGC in Pakistan this year, adding that Pakistan has the potential to become a “transit hub”.

Later, the SAPM called on Yury Ushakov, Senior Aide to the President on Foreign Policy Issues.

During the meeting, the SAPM briefed him on the recent escalation in the South Asia and outlined Pakistan’s position vis-à-vis India’s aggressive actions, especially unilaterally holding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

Besides these meetings, the SAPM gave two interviews to the leading Russian TV networks, expressing his candid views on the increasingly positive trends in Pakistan-Russia relations and recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

He also had an extensive exchange of views with a group of academics and journalists from prominent print and electronic media.

Furthermore, the SAPM was hosted by Valdai Discussion Club, a prestigious think-tank in Moscow, for a talk on 4th June, on the recent developments in South Asia and Pakistan-Russia relations.

Overall, the visit of the SAPM was highly successful, with several important official engagements and candid exchanges with parliamentarians, a think tank, several academics and journalists. It paved the way to explicitly share Pakistan’s perspective on the recent situation and other important issues, such as IWT to the Russian side.

There was widespread appreciation for the manner in which Pakistan was enhancing its relations with Russia, in important areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity routes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAPM bilateral ties Pakistan and Russia Indus Waters Treaty Syed Tariq Fatemi IWT Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Russia take holistic stock of bilateral ties

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories