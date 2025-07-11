India’s benchmarks slip on IT drag ahead of TCS earnings

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks slipped on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks on expectations of “soft” earnings for Tata Consultancy Services later in the day, and as uncertainty over a potential US trade deal weighed.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.47% lower to 25,355.25 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.41% to 83,190.28.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost about 0.3% each. Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

“Market sentiment remains mildly indecisive, given the prevailing environment of heightened trade uncertainty,” said Hardik Matalia, analyst at Choice Broking.

IT stocks fell 0.8%. TCS, which is set to report first-quarter results after market hours, fell 0.8% during the session but pared most of the losses to settle marginally lower. Nine of the 10 stocks in the IT index logged losses.