Sardar Yasir made PM’s Coordinator on Tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, a prominent businessman known for his role in developing Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall, as the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that “the Prime Minister is pleased to appoint Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan as Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism with immediate effect. His appointment shall be on an honorary basis.”

The move signals a strategic push to revitalise the country’s struggling tourism sector, with Khan now dedicating his efforts to transforming Pakistan into a leading tourist destination hub.

Khan, who has previously served as president of Islamabad’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is widely recognised for his international connections and business acumen.

