Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan Army’s top brass on Thursday vowed decisive action against terrorist outfits allegedly sponsored by India, reaffirming that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remain the military’s top priority.

Chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference reviewed internal and external security dynamics amid recent tensions with India and developments in the Middle East.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum offered Fateha for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks and expressed firm resolve that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s Shuhada “will not go in vain.”

The military leadership strongly asserted the need for “decisive and holistic actions at all levels” against what it termed as Indian-backed proxies, including outfits referred to as “Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan.”

The COAS highlighted Pakistan’s recent diplomatic engagements alongside the Prime Minister, including visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the United States, as efforts to convey Pakistan’s position on regional and global developments.

In a sharp rebuke to New Delhi, the Army Chief said, “Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider.”

Internal governance failures: Army says India following predictable template

The statement comes in the wake of rising border tensions and what the military described as “India’s manifest defeat in direct aggression” following the Pahalgam incident.

The conference also reviewed recent transformations in warfare and emphasized building self-reliant defense capabilities amid growing global reliance on use of force.

The COAS appreciated enhanced inter-services cooperation, particularly acknowledging the leadership of the Pakistan Navy and Air Force.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Munir expressed full confidence in the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army to counter the “complete threat spectrum.”