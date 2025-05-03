Internal governance failures: Army says India following predictable template

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference declared that “any attempt to impose war will be met with a sure and decisive response.”

It was further reiterated that “Pakistan’s path to peace and development cannot be hindered by terrorism, coercion, or aggression—whether direct or through proxies.”

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the regional security environment, particularly, focusing on growing tensions with India and overall regional stability.

Participants expressed deep concern over the continuing atrocities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially following the Pahalgam incident. The forum noted that Indian troops have been persistently targeting innocent civilians across the Line of Control, calling these actions inhumane and provocative.

The conference warned that Indian military’s unprovoked hostilities are increasing regional tensions and will be responded to effectively and appropriately.

The participants condemned India’s longstanding practice of manufacturing self-styled crises to achieve political and military goals. They cited the 2019 Pulwama attack—used to justify the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 in IIOJK—as a glaring example of how India attempts to alter the status quo through fabricated narratives.

According to the forum, the latest Pahalgam incident is another attempt to divert Pakistan’s attention from its western borders and ongoing economic recovery—both areas where the country is progressing decisively.

Participants also expressed serious concerns that India is using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and deprive Pakistan of its legitimate water rights. Terming the use of water as a weapon as extremely dangerous, the forum cautioned that such actions could impact over 240 million people and destabilise the entire South Asian region.

The conference condemned the direct involvement of Indian military and intelligence agencies in orchestrating terrorism inside Pakistan, backed by undeniable evidence. These state-sponsored activities were described as blatant violations of international law and utterly unacceptable.

COAS General Asim Munir praised the Armed Forces’ unwavering professionalism, operational readiness, and morale. He emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance across all fronts and expressed full confidence in the preparedness of all formations and strategic forces.

The forum concluded with a strong message of resolve: India’s attempts at destabilisation—whether through direct confrontation or proxy terrorism—will be thwarted with national unity, firm determination, and clear strategy.

