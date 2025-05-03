AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-03

Internal governance failures: Army says India following predictable template

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference declared that “any attempt to impose war will be met with a sure and decisive response.”

It was further reiterated that “Pakistan’s path to peace and development cannot be hindered by terrorism, coercion, or aggression—whether direct or through proxies.”

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the regional security environment, particularly, focusing on growing tensions with India and overall regional stability.

Participants expressed deep concern over the continuing atrocities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially following the Pahalgam incident. The forum noted that Indian troops have been persistently targeting innocent civilians across the Line of Control, calling these actions inhumane and provocative.

The conference warned that Indian military’s unprovoked hostilities are increasing regional tensions and will be responded to effectively and appropriately.

The participants condemned India’s longstanding practice of manufacturing self-styled crises to achieve political and military goals. They cited the 2019 Pulwama attack—used to justify the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 in IIOJK—as a glaring example of how India attempts to alter the status quo through fabricated narratives.

According to the forum, the latest Pahalgam incident is another attempt to divert Pakistan’s attention from its western borders and ongoing economic recovery—both areas where the country is progressing decisively.

Participants also expressed serious concerns that India is using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and deprive Pakistan of its legitimate water rights. Terming the use of water as a weapon as extremely dangerous, the forum cautioned that such actions could impact over 240 million people and destabilise the entire South Asian region.

The conference condemned the direct involvement of Indian military and intelligence agencies in orchestrating terrorism inside Pakistan, backed by undeniable evidence. These state-sponsored activities were described as blatant violations of international law and utterly unacceptable.

COAS General Asim Munir praised the Armed Forces’ unwavering professionalism, operational readiness, and morale. He emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance across all fronts and expressed full confidence in the preparedness of all formations and strategic forces.

The forum concluded with a strong message of resolve: India’s attempts at destabilisation—whether through direct confrontation or proxy terrorism—will be thwarted with national unity, firm determination, and clear strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India Pakistan Pakistan Army IIOJK Pakistan Army chief COAS General Asim Munir Pahalgam incident Special Corps Commanders Conference

Comments

200 characters

Internal governance failures: Army says India following predictable template

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories