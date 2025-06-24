Security forces eliminate 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces eliminated 11 terrorists backed by an “Indian proxy group” in a high-intensity operation in South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday, vowing to wipe out the scourge of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the general area of Sararogha after reports of the presence of Khawarij militants belonging to the Indian-sponsored group “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

During heavy exchanges of fire, security forces “effectively engaged the terrorist hideout,” killing 11 militants and injuring seven others, the ISPR said.

However, two brave soldiers—Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, from Chakwal, and Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, 27, from Bannu—embraced martyrdom while leading the assault.

“Major Moiz Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations against the Khawarij,” the military’s statement read, paying tribute to the fallen officer.

The ISPR emphasized that sanitization operations are ongoing to root out any remaining terrorists in the area, reaffirming the military’s determination to “eliminate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from Pakistani soil.”

“Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve,” the statement declared, signaling a clear warning against external destabilization efforts.