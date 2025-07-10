BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.88%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
DCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
MLCF 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
NBP 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.84%)
PREMA 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PRL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
SNGP 119.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
SSGC 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
TREET 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,147 Increased By 570.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 40,462 Increased By 103.2 (0.26%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pochettino wants to bring American winning mentality to US soccer

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 12:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino said he wants to bring America’s winning mentality to the national soccer team as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup on home turf.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been tasked with leading the U.S. at the showpiece event to be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico, and while they have suffered some disappointments under Pochettino he says they are on the right track.

“We need to compete and create a team that can compete in the level that we expect,” the Argentine told the U.S. Soccer Podcast in an episode released on Wednesday.

“But I think little by little we’re trying to evolve together and trying to understand what it means to defend and to play for a national team like the USA, that always requires from everyone the best.”

The U.S. were beaten by Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in March, and lost Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

Pochettino knows there is an expectation for success.

“We’re representing a country that always wants to be the best in every single thing that they are doing and that is why in soccer, we are responsible to create that mentality,” he added.

“We’re in a process, it’s still one year from the World Cup and in a very good process, and we’re happy in the way things are going.”

Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

200 characters

Pochettino wants to bring American winning mentality to US soccer

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Marco Rubio to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, US and Russia say

Donald Trump announces 50% tariff on copper effective August 1

Bitcoin soars to all-time peak just shy of $112,000

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

Read more stories