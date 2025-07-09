BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Fresh hearings ordered for reallocation: PHC nullifies ECP’s reserved seats allocations

NNI Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

PESHAWAR: In a significant development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday nullified both announcements made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities, directing the commission to reallocate these seats after fresh hearings involving all concerned parties.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal reserved its judgment earlier today and later issued a two-page verdict in response to a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the ECP’s previous seat allocations.

The court ordered the ECP to conduct hearings within ten days, ensuring that all stakeholders — including the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, and PTI, are heard before a new allocation is announced. The verdict also directed that no oath should be administered on the disputed reserved seats until the ECP’s final decision.

The PML-N’s legal counsel, Aamir Javed, argued that the party was unduly excluded during the initial allocation process despite holding six members at the time, including five general seats won in the February 8 elections. He maintained that the ECP failed to acknowledge this in their calculations.

The case was heard earlier today in the PHC, with key legal representatives in attendance, including Special Secretary Law of the ECP Muhammad Arshad, ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran, JUI-F’s counsel Naveed Akhtar, and Barrister Saqib Raza among others.

The ruling is being viewed as a temporary setback to the ECP’s initial seat distribution, and a critical development for political parties seeking fair representation through reserved seats in the assemblies.

It may also force the ECP to further delay the Senate elections in KP Assembly.

PTI ECP PMLN PHC Peshawar High Court reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

Fresh hearings ordered for reallocation: PHC nullifies ECP’s reserved seats allocations

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories