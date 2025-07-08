BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Rs7.2trn annual debt burden should finance growth-generating activities, says think tank

Tahir Amin Published 08 Jul, 2025 10:08pm

ISLAMABAD: Economic Policy & Business Development (EPBD) a think tank, called for fundamental restructuring of Pakistan’s debt utilisation, advocating that borrowed resources be diverted from unproductive consumption toward productive economic investment.

EPBD maintained that Pakistan’s Rs7.2 trillion annual debt burden should finance growth-generating activities rather than subsidising banking profits and inefficient state-owned enterprises.

The think tank claimed that the World Bank article in United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) latest development report validates this position, explicitly stating that Pakistan’s debt is “mostly used to finance consumption rather than investment” and that “public borrowing continues to crowd out private sector credit.”

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

The institution documented that Pakistan “contracts new debt equal to around 28% of GDP annually” while allocating merely “2% of GDP” to development spending - a stark indicator of resource misallocation. Moreover, EPBD had stated that the ratio of current consumption to actual development deteriorated from 2.2:1 to 10.3:1 over a period of 15 years, demonstrating systematic shift away from productive investment.

EPBD argued that Pakistan’s current approach wastes borrowed capital on guaranteed banking returns through government bond purchases and state-owned enterprises (SOE) subsidies that generate no economic returns.

Instead, the debt should finance manufacturing expansion, export infrastructure, technology adoption, and private sector development that creates employment and generates sustainable returns to service future obligations, the think tank said.

EPBD added that Pakistani businesses face 11% financing costs compared to 5.5% regional averages, making them uncompetitive while banks earn guaranteed profits from public funds. With 59% of government debt in floating-rate instruments, reducing policy rates from 11% to 6% would generate Rs3 trillion annually - resources currently transferred to financial institutions rather than productive economic activities.

It further stated that the World Bank confirmed that Pakistan “achieved a primary surplus in fiscal year 2025,” providing fiscal space to redirect debt utilization. Rather than continuing current patterns of consumption-focused borrowing, EPBD advocated channeling these resources toward manufacturing competitiveness, export development, and business expansion that builds Pakistan’s capacity to service debt through productive economic activity.

Regional competitors demonstrate superior performance by utilising borrowed funds for business development and industrial expansion rather than banking sector subsidisation and SOE support. Their approach generates 6% annual growth by directing debt toward activities that create value, employment, and sustainable economic returns, according to EPBD.

Govt notifies 7% hike in federal pensions from July 1

EPBD maintained that Pakistan must choose between what it called wasteful debt utilisation that enriches financial institutions and SOEs versus productive debt deployment that builds economic capacity.

The organisation advocated immediate policy realignment to redirect borrowed resources from unproductive consumption toward manufacturing development, export infrastructure, technology adoption, and private sector expansion that generates sustainable returns and employment.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Debt think tank EPBD Pakistan annual debt Economic Policy & Business Development Pakistan’s debt utilisation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Rs7.2trn annual debt burden should finance growth-generating activities, says think tank

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Pakistan to import 500,000MT of sugar, govt says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Over 700 ‘dangerous’ buildings in Karachi pose threat to lives, says ABAD chairman

‘$50mn in FDI’: CCP approves 69 merger and acquisition in FY2024-25

PM Shehbaz pledges inclusive economic policy in meeting with top business leaders

Sindh govt okays Rs10.56bn interest-free loan to provide water to DHA

PTA, Meta collaborate on digital counterterrorism workshop

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

Read more stories