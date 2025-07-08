BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-08

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Tahir Amin Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has withdrawn the July 2024 restriction on government officials receiving more than Rs one million remuneration while serving as members of Boards of companies/organisations.

Finance Division (Regulations Wing) issued an office memorandum (OM) “cabinet decision dated 22-06-2025 in case no. 387/rule-19/2025/573”, which states that in pursuance of Cabinet Decision dated 22-06-2025 in case No. 387/Rule-19/2025/573, Finance Division’s letter No.2(1)R-4/2004-Pt dated 10-07-2024 and O.M. of even No. dated 01-08-2024 stands withdrawn ab-initio.

On July 10, 2024, Finance Division issued an OM which referred to Cabinet decision No. 172/21/2024 dated 12.06.2024 stipulating that the government servants appointed to the Board of companies/organizations and who become entitled to fee shall only be allowed to retain remuneration to a maximum of Rs. 1.0 million (Rupees one million only) in a financial year.

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Any amount in excess of Rs. 1.0 million (Rupees one million only) so received shall be deposited by the officer in the government treasury and record of the same shall be promptly provided to the administration wing of the respective Ministry/Division.

On August 1, 2024 Finance Division issued another OM which referred to Finance Division’s O.M No. 2(1)R4/2004-Pt dated 10th July, 2024 and which stated that it has come to the notice of Finance Division that confusion exists with regard to implementation of Cabinet decision No. 172/21/2024 dated 12.06.2024. 2. It has, therefore, been decided to re-iterate those instructions that the government servants appointed to the Board of Companies/Organizations and who become entitled to fee, shall only be allowed to retain remuneration to a maximum of Rs. 1.0 million (Rupees one million only) in a financial year. Any amount in excess of Rs. 1.0 million (rupees one million only) so received shall be deposited by the officer in the government treasury and record of the same shall be promptly provided to the administration wing of the respective ministry/division.

Business Recorder texted and called Finance Division spokesperson to seek response, however till filing of this report no response was received.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Finance Division Companies Federal Government BOARD MEETINGS government officials government officers remuneration Government officials on boards of companies

Comments

200 characters

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories