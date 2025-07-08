BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Markets Print 2025-07-08

China, HK stocks weaken as US tariff deadline looms

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Monday as anxiety over US trade policy intensified ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline, with upcoming inflation data expected to further test investor nerves.

At market close, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index slipped 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index barely changed.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.1%.

Although China is not at risk of imminent higher tariffs, thanks to the trade truce with the US, sentiment was still largely subdued as US President Donald Trump’s policy swings left investors on edge.

Trump warned on Sunday that the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with what he called the “Anti-American policies” of the BRICS group of developing nations.

He also said that the US is now close to finalizing several trade agreements and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, with the higher rates set to take effect on August 1.

“Markets are set to see more volatility from here” and are unlikely to see a sustained uptrend with the expiring tariff deadline and trade policy uncertainties impacting risk appetite, analysts at Huatai Securities said in a note.

Leading the onshore markets’ losses on Monday, the AI sector declined 1.1%, the energy sector slid 1.8% while the liquor distillers index weakened 0.8%.

The medical services sector weakened 0.7% after China’s finance ministry said on Sunday it was restricting government purchases of medical devices from the European Union in retaliation for Brussels’ own curbs last month.

Helping offset the losses, Chinese property developers listed in mainland and Hong Kong, climbed by 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively, after the housing regulator vowed to put a floor on dropping home prices.

