Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs353,000 after a loss of Rs2,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,640 after it shed Rs2,143.

On July 4, gold price per tola reached Rs355,500 after a loss of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased today. The rate was at $3,310 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $25, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs30 to Rs3,841.