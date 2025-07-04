Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,500 after a loss of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,783 after it shed Rs1,286.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. The rate was at $3,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,871.