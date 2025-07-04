AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2025 07:19pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,500 after a loss of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,783 after it shed Rs1,286.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. The rate was at $3,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,871.

