Jul 05, 2025
Pakistan defeat India, clinch 7 medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jul, 2025 07:59pm

Pakistan delivered an impressive performance at the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Korea, defeating India in the main event and securing a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver, and one bronze, along with two Plate Division titles.

In the boys’ under-13 final, Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan outclassed India’s Ayaan Dhanuka in a dominant display, winning the match with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-13, and 11-6.

The boys’ under-15 final was an all-Pakistani affair, where Nauman Khan triumphed over Ahmad Rayyan Khalil, securing gold with game scores of 12-10, 11-6, and 11-2.

In the girls’ under-13 final, Mahnoor Ali put up a strong fight but narrowly lost to China’s Yan Xiuwan in a five-game thriller. The Chinese player won 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, with Mahnoor earning a silver medal for Pakistan.

The tournament concluded with Pakistani players clinching five medals in the main event and two additional titles in the Plate Division, earning accolades for their determination and skill on the international stage.

Following the team’s success, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the young athletes and the nation, calling their achievements a source of immense pride for Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he commended Nauman Khan and Sohail Adnan for winning gold medals in the under-15 and under-13 categories, and also lauded Ahmad Rayyan Khalil and Mahnoor Ali for securing silver in their respective events.

“The victories in the finals and the overall tally of seven medals have won the hearts of the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said.

“The whole nation is proud of you,” he added, expressing hope that the players’ winning streak would continue in the future.

The Prime Minister’s Office extended heartfelt congratulations to the athletes, their families, and coaches, recognizing their hard work and dedication in bringing international glory to Pakistan.

Asian Junior Squash Championship Plate Division titles

