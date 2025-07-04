PM Shehbaz urges regional unity, highlights India’s ‘weaponisation of water’ at ECO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states to deepen collaboration in response to pressing regional and global challenges, particularly climate change and geopolitical instability.

Addressing the 17th ECO Summit, the prime minister underscored the urgent need for collective action as ECO member states struggle with the severe consequences of climate change, from melting glaciers and desertification to extreme weather events and declining agricultural productivity.

“These challenges threaten the food security and livelihoods of millions. Pakistan remains among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change,” he said, recalling the catastrophic 2022 floods that displaced over 33 million people in Pakistan.

Just last week, he said several lives were tragically lost in the affected districts of Pakistan. “Pakistan on its part has undertaken a series of climate-related policy initiatives and is aggressively pursuing of 4F plans focusing on resilience, recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction,” he added.

The prime minister said in this regard Pakistan proposed the development of low emissions corridors and a regional disaster resilience system.

“A dedicated framework to mobilise climate finance along with regional clean energy corridors and eco-tourism initiatives can further drive inclusive sustainable growth, creating green jobs, especially for youth and women and supporting livelihoods,” the prime minister said.

On the economic front, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to operationalise long-pending agreements under ECO Vision 2025, especially the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and transport corridors connecting member states.

He referenced ECO’s origins as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD), a partnership between Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey in the 1960s, as a historic blueprint for present-day integration.

“Promotion of trade and investment is key to achieving common goals of regional connectivity, energy security, and economic growth.”

The prime minister thanked ECO member states for designating Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027, inviting all delegates to experience Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

“Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, will enthral all who visit us. We extend a warm invitation to all member states.”

The prime minister said that the unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan after an unfortunate incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace.

“The world witnessed the steadfast resolve of our valiant armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir,” the prime minister said.

He also appreciated the support and solidarity extended to Pakistan by the brotherly ECO member states in the aftermath of Indian aggression earlier this year.

He strongly condemned Israel’s barbarism in Gaza, saying “Pakistan stands firmly against those who perpetrated barbaric acts against innocent people anywhere in the world, whether in Gaza or IIOJK or Iran”.

India’s water aggression

The prime minister also drew attention to what he called the “weaponization of water” by India, referencing New Delhi’s alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty and the recent ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

“This defiance is completely unacceptable. The Indus waters are a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people. India’s actions amount to aggression.”

He made it clear that under no circumstances can India be permitted to pursue this dangerous part, which will amount to an act of aggression against the people of Pakistan.

Condemning Israel’s recent strike on Iran, the prime minister called it “unlawful, unjustified and uncalled for,” and expressed deep condolences to the Iranian people.

“Pakistan strongly condemns this act of Israeli aggression. We pray for a speedy recovery of our injured brothers and sisters in Iran.”