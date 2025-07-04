AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:14pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on sidelines of 17th ECO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of Pakistan-Türkiye relations and exchanged views on key regional developments.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, regional connectivity, and investment.

PM arrives in Azerbaijan to attend ECO summit

The two leaders agreed to accelerate high-level exchanges between the two countries to ensure timely implementation of mutual understandings.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to work closely with Türkiye in advancing shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between Islamabad and Ankara amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

The premier is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 17th ECO summit in Khankendi. On the sidelines, he also held separate meetings meetings with Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his meeting with the Iranian president, PM Shehbaz appreciated President Pezeshkian’s leadership and lauded Iran’s decision to reach a ceasefire during the recent crisis.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran and Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support to Iran, including at the international forums, during the crisis and thanked him for Pakistan’s vital role in de-escalating the conflict.

During the meeting with Uzbek president, both leaders expressed their satisfaction on the strong ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The two sides underscored the cultural, civilizational and historical ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan which provide a solid foundation for robust partnership in multiple domains.

The two leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in diverse fields including trade and investment, connectivity, energy, regional security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasized the importance of regional integration and connectivity projects, particularly Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

To this end, the two leaders agreed on visits of their senior Ministers to Tashkent and Islamabad to finalise necessary agreements on these subjects.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and diversify the longstanding brotherly cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of common concern.

