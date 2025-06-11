MCCI suggests steps for water security after Indian aggression

MULTAN: Extolling a number of steps undertaken by the incumbent government for welfare of the people, The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged it to take long term initiatives for water security as it is a matter of existential importance for each Pakistani.

Speaking at a post budget news conference here on Tuesday evening, President MCCI, Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, stated, "Water security is an existential threat for us all after recent Indian aggression and the government should devise durable steps for it."

He highlighted several initiatives of the government to extend relief to masses including electricity traffic reduction, allocation of heavy funds for BISP, Green Pakistan Initiative, decrease in policy rate from 22 to 11 percent, lessening of inflation etc. “The economy saw troubled times in the last three years and each strata of society had to face challenges, but now it has improved,” he said, adding that the MCCI congratulates the government for presenting its second budget today.

Regarding proposed taxation reforms in the budget for FY205-26, the MCCI president thanked the government for including its proposal in it, adding that undocumented and unregistered business owners should be penalized for evading taxes. “The government should announce more relief for tax complaints for people who have been paying it for years.” he suggested.

Sheikh hailed the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) launched by the government and its working for betterment of agriculture, and added that the government has proposed steps for improvement of education in the budget without which no country can progress.

On the Information Technology sector, he opined that the government should invest Rs 10 billion dollars in the future after 3.1 bln dollars of IT exports. “70 pc of the population of Pakistan is youth and this sector can open up new avenues for them if government invests more in it.” he insisted.

The MCCI president heaped praise on the government for proposing new tax slabs from salaried class in the budget and termed them very helpful for them.

Present on the occasion were SVP Khawaja M. Mohsin, former presidents Mian Tanvir A Sheikh, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Khawja M. Hussain, Ex SVPs Asim Saeed and others.