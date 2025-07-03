Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after a rise of Rs685.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a loss of Rs600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,350 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it gained $8, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs55 to reach Rs3,871.