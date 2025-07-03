AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 04:22pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after a rise of Rs685.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a loss of Rs600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,350 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it gained $8, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs55 to reach Rs3,871.

