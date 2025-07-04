SSGC disconnects 2,305 illegal gas connections

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company stands firm in uprooting the menace of Gas Theft. SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Operation Department, Security Department and Customer Relations Department continuously strive to curb the menace of gas theft and are putting culprits behind bars and raising recovery amounts.

Recently, the company disconnected 2,305 illegal gas connections across its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Highest disconnections were made in Karachi, with alone 2,000 cases in Khairabad, Orangi Town.

The culprits were stealing gas directly from the main line. The area is being kept under strict surveillance. While in Quetta, Balochistan 305 illegal gas connections were disconnected in various raids.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025