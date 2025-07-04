AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

Punjab opens online bidding for vehicle number plates

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: To facilitate the public, citizens across Punjab can now apply for attractive registration numbers for commercial vehicles, along with motorcycles (bikes) and motorcars, from the comfort of their homes.

According to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday, the registration is open via the e-Auction app and web portal, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department. Applicants can register and place bids for their desired numbers until July 30.

Highlighting the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system ensures complete transparency and allows users to participate in the bidding process from anywhere, at their convenience.”

He further added that the details of successful bidders will be available directly on the app, making the process seamless and paperless. “This system is helping eliminate the role of middlemen and agent mafias, while building public trust through an efficient and corruption-free mechanism,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

