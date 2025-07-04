Punjab opens online bidding for vehicle number plates

LAHORE: To facilitate the public, citizens across Punjab can now apply for attractive registration numbers for commercial vehicles, along with motorcycles (bikes) and motorcars, from the comfort of their homes.

According to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday, the registration is open via the e-Auction app and web portal, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department. Applicants can register and place bids for their desired numbers until July 30.

Highlighting the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system ensures complete transparency and allows users to participate in the bidding process from anywhere, at their convenience.”

He further added that the details of successful bidders will be available directly on the app, making the process seamless and paperless. “This system is helping eliminate the role of middlemen and agent mafias, while building public trust through an efficient and corruption-free mechanism,” he added.

