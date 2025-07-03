Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

MADRID: Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames, authorities said.

Evidence at the scene of the crash near the city of Zamora suggests Jota’s car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, Spanish police said in a statement.

Jota, 28, had in late June just married his partner of ten years with whom he had three children.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day,” the Portuguese Football Federation said of Jota and his brother Andre Silva, a footballer who played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

Police said their bodies have been taken to a forensics unit in Zamora where autopsies will be performed.

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother, is unexpected and tragic,” Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on X. “I offer my most sincere condolences to his family.”

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Born in Porto, he began his career with local team Pacos de Ferreira before switching to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017.

Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US

Jota arrived at Anfield in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said on X.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League. “It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream,” Jota said on Liverpool’s website of winning the Premier League. “It’s a moment I will cherish forever.”