Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 10:28am
Mexico will face the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final after a second-half strike by Raul Jimenez earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over Honduras at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.

Mexico had the lion’s share of possession but lacked quality in the final third.

They were rewarded for their efforts when 16-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora delivered a great pass to Jimenez, who fired an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar in the 50th minute to put Mexico ahead.

Mora continued to show flashes of brilliance as he laid another ball for Roberto Alvarado moments later but the winger missed the chance to make it 2-0 for Mexico, who had moved up a gear and managed to keep Honduras quiet after the interval.

Edson Alvarez thought he had doubled Mexico’s lead three minutes after the opener with a simple tap-in following a set piece, but the defensive midfielder’s effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Plenty of time for Bellingham brothers clash, says Kovac after Jobe’s CWC suspension

Mexico are chasing a record-extending 10th Gold Cup title, while the US are eyeing an eighth crown.

The US beat Guatemala 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The US last won the continental tournament in 2021.

“It’s a ‘Clasico’, CONCACAF’s direct rival. We have to win the ‘Clasico’ - I learned that from America - it will be a war,” Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon said. The Gold Cup final will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

