Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2025 07:52pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a loss of Rs600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,384 after it shed Rs514.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,800 after a gain of Rs6,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,342 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $6, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs18 to Rs3,816.

