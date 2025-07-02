Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a loss of Rs600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,384 after it shed Rs514.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,800 after a gain of Rs6,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,342 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $6, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs18 to Rs3,816.