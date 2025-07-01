Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to increase on Tuesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,800 after a gain of Rs6,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,898 after it accumulated Rs5,658.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs350,200 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

Moreover, international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,348 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $66, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reached Rs3,834 after it increased Rs52.