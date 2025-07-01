AIRLINK 155.51 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.88%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2025 03:47pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to increase on Tuesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,800 after a gain of Rs6,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,898 after it accumulated Rs5,658.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs350,200 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

Moreover, international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,348 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $66, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reached Rs3,834 after it increased Rs52.

