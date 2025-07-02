AIRLINK 152.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.94%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.95%)
FCCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
FLYNG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
HUBC 138.48 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.63%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 223.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.74%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.37%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.29%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.96%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
TPLP 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

What to watch this July: ‘F1’, ‘Sardaarji 3’

BR Life & Style Published 02 Jul, 2025 03:32pm

As July sets in and the summer break continues, sequels and superheroes return to theatres as blockbuster season continues.

Brad Pitt’s newly released Formula 1 action film ‘F1’ is earning rave reviews while Scarlett Johansson will be seen in the newest iteration of the Jurassic Park franchise, along with ‘Bridgerton’ actor Jonathan Bailey.

Here is a round-up of a few on our radar.

‘F1’: Theatres across Pakistan

Filmed partially at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, the filmmakers of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ bring a new action thriller this summer.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes who was was Formula 1’s most promising phenomenon of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling team that is on the verge of collapse who convinces Sonny to come back to save it.

The film is now playing in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Dept.Q’: Netflix

From the writer and director of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, comes another brilliant limited series.

Matthew Goode stars as DCI Carl Morck - a brash, but brilliant detective leading a cold case unit in Edinburgh.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Superman’: Theatres across Pakistan

DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures takes a look into Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The film is playing now in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Theatres across Pakistan

The plot picks up five years after the events of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, where the few existing dinosaurs hold in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park.

The film is currently playing in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Sardaarji 3’: Theatres across Pakistan

Indian musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh stars in this new film with Pakistani actor Hania Amir.

Dosanjh returns as Punjab`s legendary ghosthunter along with his buddy Pinky to take on a chilling haunted UK castle. As the spirit defies all his rules and a dark secret comes to light, Jaggi faces his toughest challenge yet.

‘Heads of State’: Amazon Prime Video

A new covert action thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as Idris Elba is now streaming on Prime Video.

United States president John Cena and Elba the United Kingdom President have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run, with Chopra-Jonas as an MI6 agent.

Also read:

Netflix What to watch Prime Video

Comments

200 characters

What to watch this July: ‘F1’, ‘Sardaarji 3’

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Aurangzeb urges global push to revive development cooperation at FfD4

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories