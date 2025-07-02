What to watch this July: ‘F1’, ‘Sardaarji 3’

As July sets in and the summer break continues, sequels and superheroes return to theatres as blockbuster season continues.

Brad Pitt’s newly released Formula 1 action film ‘F1’ is earning rave reviews while Scarlett Johansson will be seen in the newest iteration of the Jurassic Park franchise, along with ‘Bridgerton’ actor Jonathan Bailey.

Here is a round-up of a few on our radar.

‘F1’: Theatres across Pakistan

Filmed partially at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, the filmmakers of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ bring a new action thriller this summer.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes who was was Formula 1’s most promising phenomenon of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling team that is on the verge of collapse who convinces Sonny to come back to save it.

The film is now playing in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Dept.Q’: Netflix

From the writer and director of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, comes another brilliant limited series.

Matthew Goode stars as DCI Carl Morck - a brash, but brilliant detective leading a cold case unit in Edinburgh.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Superman’: Theatres across Pakistan

DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures takes a look into Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The film is playing now in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Theatres across Pakistan

The plot picks up five years after the events of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, where the few existing dinosaurs hold in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park.

The film is currently playing in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Sardaarji 3’: Theatres across Pakistan

Indian musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh stars in this new film with Pakistani actor Hania Amir.

Dosanjh returns as Punjab`s legendary ghosthunter along with his buddy Pinky to take on a chilling haunted UK castle. As the spirit defies all his rules and a dark secret comes to light, Jaggi faces his toughest challenge yet.

‘Heads of State’: Amazon Prime Video

A new covert action thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as Idris Elba is now streaming on Prime Video.

United States president John Cena and Elba the United Kingdom President have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run, with Chopra-Jonas as an MI6 agent.