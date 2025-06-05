AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
What to watch this June: 'Titan: The OceanGate Disaster'

Published June 5, 2025

Unlike May, June is light on high-profile television premieres, though this month there are a lot of returning favorites to look forward to.

Popular period drama ‘The Gilded Age’ returns for a third season, as does ‘Squid Game’.

Netflix debuts a retelling of the disastrous Titan submersible catastrophe while Owen Wilson returns to the small screen in a new sports series.

Here is a selection of a few choice titles to stream over the Eid holidays:

‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’: Netflix

The new documentary examines CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator and the doomed underwater endeavor that called into question the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.

The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, yet the shocking decisions that led to the disaster have never been revealed like this before.

The documentary premiers on Netflix, June 11.

‘The Gilded Age’ - season 3: HBO

The Gilded Age is returning for Season 3. The battle between old and new money in 1800s New York rages on, and it’s as gossipy and scandalous as ever. Bertha (Coon) and George Russell (Morgan Spector) will continue their ascent to the top of high society, Agnes (Christine Baranski) will have trouble accepting her sister Ada’s (Cynthia Nixon) new position as lady of the house.

The new season debuts on June 22.

‘The Buccaneers’ - season 2: Apple TV+

Based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton and set half a century after ‘Bridgerton’, The Buccaneers follows a quartet of young American women who storm England looking for husbands, bringing their brash Yankee behavior with them to the stuffy Brits.

The new season begins on June 18.

‘Stick’: Apple TV+

Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

The new series begins streaming on June 4.

‘Materialists’: Theatres worldwide

Dakota Fanning returns to the big screen in this rom-com as a young New York City matchmaker’s lucrative business. Things gets complicated as she finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

The movie opens in theatres on June 13.

‘Squid Game’ - season 3: Netflix

It’s the end of the game and the K-drama phenomenon. Contestant 456 (Lee Jung-jae) is still in the death game, trying to bring it down from the inside.

The new season premieres on June 27 on Netflix

‘Smoke’: Apple TV+

This nine-episode crime drama miniseries is inspired by true events, and premieres on Apple TV+ on June 27.

The series follows a detective and an arson investigator working together to stop two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest. Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett star as the lead investigators.

