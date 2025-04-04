What to watch this April: ‘Jewel Thief’, ‘MobLand’

As the summer months begin to set in and we begin to go back to our schedules following the long Eid break, there is a strong line-up of new shows and films streaming across various platforms.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a heist movie on Netflix, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren will be seen together in a new crime drama.

‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’: Netflix

Bollywood’s Saif Ali Khan returns to the small screen in this thriller that sees him traverse the in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta.

The film will debut on April 25.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ - season 6: Hulu

The sixth and final season of Hulu’s dystopian drama promises a revolution, which, according to the official synopsis, “highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

As expected, June (Elisabeth Moss) will be pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead this season, while those around her will have to choose their side in the resistance.

The new season will debut on April 8.

‘MobLand’: Paramount+

Guy Ritchie takes viewers again into the dark world of organized crime, replete with a stellar cast. The latest series brings together Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren.

The 10-episode show follows two feuding London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

‘MobLand’ comes hot on the heels of Ritchie’s hit 2024 Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’. He made his feature film debut with the 1998 crime comedy ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’.

The series began streaming on March 30.

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie’s starry new series ‘MobLand’

‘Your Friends & Neighbors’: Apple TV+

Jon Hamm (‘Mad Men’) returns to the small screen in this dark comedy which takes a sinister turn.

Hamm plays a financial titan who suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless and turns to robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat. Things take a turn when he gets entangled in a deadly web.

The series debuts on April 11.

‘G20’: Prime Video

Viola Davis returns in this political thriller where she takes on the role of an American president who must fight back when an international summit is attacked.

The film will debut on April 10.