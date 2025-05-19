What to watch this May: ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

As we swelter in the summer sun, there is a list of new series and titles flooding your favourite platforms.

Tom Cruise is on a press tour currently promoting the latest installment of ‘Mission: Impossible’ - rumoured to be his last, while Vince Vaughn, Tina Fey, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman return to the small screen in brand new shows and film.

Here is a curated list of our selection:

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’: Theatres across Pakistan

The movie needs no introduction. If for nothing else, watch for Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in possibly the last installment to the eponymous franchise.

Catch it in theatres on May 23.

‘Sirens’: Netflix

The upcoming limited series ‘Sirens’, starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon, begins streaming on Netflix on May 22, bringing with it mystery, mythology, and more.

Set over Labor Day weekend, Sirens follows Devon (Fahy) on her journey to a lavish island where mansions and hydrangeas are plenty — and where she comes to realize that the surrounding waters are murkier than they first appear.

‘Murderbot’: Apple TV+

Based on the award-winning, best-selling series by Martha Wells, a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet…even though it just wants to binge soap operas.

The series is now streaming.

‘And Just Like That’ - Season 3: Max

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, John Corbett are all set to return for another season of the spin-off of ‘Sex and the City’, set in no other than New York City.

The new season is set to debut on May 29.

‘The Four Seasons’: Netflix

Tina Fey and Steve Carell star in this show about the decades-long friendship between three married couples which is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

The series is currently streaming.

‘Fountain of Youth’: Apple TV+

This new film follows treasure-hunting mastermind (John Krasinski) who assembles a team for a life-changing adventure.

But to outwit and outrun threats at every turn, he’ll need someone even smarter than he is: his estranged sister (Natalie Portman)

It will begin streaming May 23.

‘Royals’: Netflix

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar star in a royal romance, set in majestic Jaipur.

The story follows Prince Aviraaj (Khatter) who meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss.

As the royal heir and the self-made CEO transform the estate into a luxury bed-and-breakfast, their contentious relationship takes a turn toward romance.

The series is currently streaming.

‘Nonnas’: Netflix

‘Nonnas’ follows Joe (Vince Vaughn), who, after losing his mom and grandmother, turns to their generations-old recipes for solace and direction.

With the money from his mom’s insurance and a little help from his friends, he opens Enoteca Maria, an old-school Italian spot staffed by four grandmothers, or “nonnas,” from different cities in Italy, who share their dishes with the neighborhood.