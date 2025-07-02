AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-07-02

MeriGari Wins the ‘Best Transport Service Online” Award at PDA 2025

Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:01am

TEXT: At Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, MeriGari emerged as the standout winner in the logistics category, securing the award for Best Online Transport Service.

By prioritizing transparency, service-led approach and real-time tracking, MeriGari is transforming the logistics landscape-making goods transportation more efficient and accessible across Pakistan.

This recognition not only highlights MeriGari’s commitment to digital innovation but also underscores the growing role of tech-driven logistics in fueling Pakistan’s economic development.

In recognition of its innovation and impact in the digital mobility space, MERI GARI proudly received the “Best Transport Service Online’” Award at Pakistan Digital Award 2025, further solidifying its position as a leader in the road freight sector. A key driver of this success is the company’s user-friendly mobile app, which offers real-time vehicle booking, rate transparency, and instant customer support — making logistics and mobility seamless for clients across the country.

In addition to the MeriGari App, MG Approved offers road freight services with the highest levels of service quality for all types of containerized and bulk shipments throughout the country.

In Pakistan, the road freight industry is being transformed by MeriGari, a tech-driven and service-led trucking partner. This innovative app is transforming traditional road freight practices into a more efficient, transparent, and convenient process for all stakeholders in the supply chain.

MeriGari has gained widespread popularity, onboarded by leading local and international brands from various industries. Some of the notable names include Artistic Garment Industries, Yunus Textile Mills, Indus Dyeing, Gul Ahmed, TATA Pakistan, NishatChunian, Nagina Group, Liberty Mills Limited, Indigo Denim, Ahmad Jamal, Utopia Inustries, Sadaqat, Shan Foods, National Foods, Ismail Industries, Hilal, Dairyland, KFC, Bulleh Shah Packaging (BSP), Maersk, Gatronova, Fatima Group, GhulamFaruque Group (GFG), Pakistan Synthetics, LotteKolson, Lucky Core Industries, Shell, Getz Pharma, Idemitsu, Chevron, MAL Pakistan, Pinnacle Fiber, Tecno, Habib Sugar Mills, Gourmet Foods, Pakistan Aluminum Beverages Company (PABC) just to name a few.

In just over 3 years, MeriGari has moved over 22,000 shipments, 45,000 plus TEUs, 42,000 trips and more than 1,300,000 freight tons serving more than 200 unique businesses.

Founded by renowned names in the logistics and clearing services sector, Ryan Agencies and Crescent Services, MeriGari brings over 90 years of trust and reliability to the table. Their deep-rooted relationships with a diverse range of shippers and carriers make them a symbol of credibility in the industry.

The goal of MeriGari is to provide businesses and individuals with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool that optimizes their supply chain operations. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, the app puts users in control, offering convenience, efficiency, and transparency at every step.MeriGari is continuously empowering the local truckers by enhancing their service levels through technology, swift payments for their services and targeted incentives.

Take charge of your marketplace, receive real-time updates, and streamline operations effortlessly. Empowering businesses to make informed decisions and ensure seamless goods movement at your fingertips.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MeriGari Best Transport Service Online

Comments

200 characters

MeriGari Wins the ‘Best Transport Service Online” Award at PDA 2025

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories