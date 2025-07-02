MeriGari Wins the ‘Best Transport Service Online” Award at PDA 2025

TEXT: At Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, MeriGari emerged as the standout winner in the logistics category, securing the award for Best Online Transport Service.

By prioritizing transparency, service-led approach and real-time tracking, MeriGari is transforming the logistics landscape-making goods transportation more efficient and accessible across Pakistan.

This recognition not only highlights MeriGari’s commitment to digital innovation but also underscores the growing role of tech-driven logistics in fueling Pakistan’s economic development.

In recognition of its innovation and impact in the digital mobility space, MERI GARI proudly received the “Best Transport Service Online’” Award at Pakistan Digital Award 2025, further solidifying its position as a leader in the road freight sector. A key driver of this success is the company’s user-friendly mobile app, which offers real-time vehicle booking, rate transparency, and instant customer support — making logistics and mobility seamless for clients across the country.

In addition to the MeriGari App, MG Approved offers road freight services with the highest levels of service quality for all types of containerized and bulk shipments throughout the country.

In Pakistan, the road freight industry is being transformed by MeriGari, a tech-driven and service-led trucking partner. This innovative app is transforming traditional road freight practices into a more efficient, transparent, and convenient process for all stakeholders in the supply chain.

MeriGari has gained widespread popularity, onboarded by leading local and international brands from various industries. Some of the notable names include Artistic Garment Industries, Yunus Textile Mills, Indus Dyeing, Gul Ahmed, TATA Pakistan, NishatChunian, Nagina Group, Liberty Mills Limited, Indigo Denim, Ahmad Jamal, Utopia Inustries, Sadaqat, Shan Foods, National Foods, Ismail Industries, Hilal, Dairyland, KFC, Bulleh Shah Packaging (BSP), Maersk, Gatronova, Fatima Group, GhulamFaruque Group (GFG), Pakistan Synthetics, LotteKolson, Lucky Core Industries, Shell, Getz Pharma, Idemitsu, Chevron, MAL Pakistan, Pinnacle Fiber, Tecno, Habib Sugar Mills, Gourmet Foods, Pakistan Aluminum Beverages Company (PABC) just to name a few.

In just over 3 years, MeriGari has moved over 22,000 shipments, 45,000 plus TEUs, 42,000 trips and more than 1,300,000 freight tons serving more than 200 unique businesses.

Founded by renowned names in the logistics and clearing services sector, Ryan Agencies and Crescent Services, MeriGari brings over 90 years of trust and reliability to the table. Their deep-rooted relationships with a diverse range of shippers and carriers make them a symbol of credibility in the industry.

The goal of MeriGari is to provide businesses and individuals with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool that optimizes their supply chain operations. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, the app puts users in control, offering convenience, efficiency, and transparency at every step.MeriGari is continuously empowering the local truckers by enhancing their service levels through technology, swift payments for their services and targeted incentives.

Take charge of your marketplace, receive real-time updates, and streamline operations effortlessly. Empowering businesses to make informed decisions and ensure seamless goods movement at your fingertips.

