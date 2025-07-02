The Future of Sustainable Logistics

TEXT: Electric vehicles (EVs) aren't a new innovation, they're a revival of a technology that once led the way. By 1900, electric cars accounted for over 30% of all vehicles on the road. Early pioneers like Ferdinand Porsche and Mercedes-Benz were already exploring electric and hybrid concepts, with Porsche’s 1898 “P1”model and the 1906 Mercedes Mixte showcasing remarkable foresight.

In urban centers, EVs quickly gained traction thanks to their quiet performance and user-friendly designoffering a sharp contrast to the noisy, maintenance-heavy gasoline engines of the era. A 1917 photograph from the UK, depicting electric trucks lined up for charging, captures this early momentum. It’s a visual testament to how commercial electric transport was already thriving over a hundred years ago.

However, by the 1920s, the dominance of EVs waned. The mass production techniques pioneered by Henry Ford and the widespread availability of cheap gasoline shifted the automotive landscape in favor of internal combustion engines.

Today, with the rise of advanced battery technologies and the urgent need for climate-conscious solutions, EVs are staging not a debutbut a remarkable return. We’re not inventing the future of transport, we're reawakening it, with more power, purpose, and potential than ever before.

Yet the EV journey is more complex than it seems. While we are witnessing a long-overdue revival of electric mobility with roots reaching back over a century today’s adoption brings its own set of challenges. As the global focus shifts towards greener technologies, electric vehicles have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for sustainable transportation. However, growing concerns suggest that the EV boom might not be as enduring or universally beneficial as hoped. In regions where electricity production is still heavily fossil-fuel dependent, the true environmental advantage of EVs is called into question.

The EV Dilemma: A Partial Solution:

Electric cargo trucks have garnered significant attention for their potential to reduce emissions and improve urban air quality. However, their sustainability is somewhat compromised by the fact that much of the world’s electricity is still generated from fossil fuels.

In Pakistan, approximately 59% of electricity is produced from fossil fuels. According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (NEPRA) 2022 yearly report, Pakistan's total installed power generation capacity is 43,775 MW, with 59% of energy coming from thermal (fossil fuels), 25% from hydro, 7% from renewable sources (wind, solar, and biomass), and 9% from nuclear. This heavy reliance on fossil fuels means that the environmental benefits of EV trucks are mitigated by the carbon footprint of the energy used to charge them.

Currently, Pakistan’s EV charging infrastructure is underdeveloped. The country has only a handful of EV charging stations, which are insufficient to support widespread adoption. Expanding this network would require substantial investment and development, which presents a significant challenge given the existing constraints of the national grid.

For short-haul operations, EVs are indeed suitable. Their lower operating costs and reduced emissions make them a compelling option for urban and regional deliveries where distances are manageable. However, for long-haul trucking, especially in large countries like China, Pakistan, the USA, the European Union, India, and Russiawhere trucks frequently travel over 1,500 kilometres in one directionEVs face significant limitations. The current range of most electric trucks, typically 200-300 miles per charge, is insufficient for long-distance routes without frequent and lengthy recharging stops.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks: A Cleaner, More Practical Alternative:

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks present an exciting and highly viable alternative to battery-electric vehicles. Unlike EVs, these trucks powered by fuel cells that generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct. This makes them a zero-emission option that does not rely on the electricity grid.

One of their biggest advantages lies in infrastructure adaptability. Hydrogen refueling stations can be established by modifying existing fuel station setups, requiring far less investment than the wide-scale rollout of EV charging networks.

On the road, hydrogen trucks shine in range and refuelling efficiency. They can travel up to 500 miles on a full tank—outpacing most electric trucks that typically manage 200–300 miles per charge. Even more promising is the future cost trajectory: hydrogen production currently averages $3–$5 per kilogram, but is projected to fall to $1.50/kg by 2030, making it comparable to the electricity costs for EVs.

Take, for example, Nikola’s Class 8 Tre fuel cell electric truck. In trials, it achieved 8.13 miles per kilogram of hydrogen, exceeding expectations of 7.1–7.2 miles/kg. With five 14-kg tanks (totalling 70 kg), it delivers approximately 500 usable miles per fill. Its average refuelling time of 22.2 minutesjust slightly longer than a diesel fill-upvastly outpaces EV charging times for heavy-duty vehicles.

Operational efficiency is also impressive: overall uptime reached 95.4%, factoring in both vehicle and station availability, with the trucks alone logging 92.9% uptime.

Now consider the local context. In Pakistan, commercial electricity costs average $0.157 per kWh. Given that heavy-duty EV trucks typically consume around 3.2 kWh per kilometer, the operational cost works out to approximately $0.50/kmsignificantly higher than ($0.21/km) what hydrogen fuel cell vehicles could potentially achieve as hydrogen prices fall.

Pros and Cons of EV Trucks:

Pros and Cons of Hydrogen Trucks :

Pakistan’s Road Network and Truck Demand:

Pakistan boasts a road network that spans over 264,000 kilometres, with an increasing demand for efficient cargo transport solutions. The trucking industry is a crucial component of the national economy, with over 300,000 trucks currently operating. The demand (approx. over 50,000 units) for trucks is projected to grow due to increasing trade and infrastructure development.

The Path Forward: Sustainable Logistics for Pakistan:

For Pakistan, hydrogen fuel cell trucks aren’t just an innovation they're a smart, strategic leap forward in logistics. By leveraging existing fuel station infrastructure and offering greater range with faster refueling, hydrogen technology provides a practical answer to real operational needs.

Investing in this next-generation energy source aligns with Pakistan’s sustainability vision, building a more resilient and future-proof supply chain. But it doesn’t stop there.

It will also act as a catalyst for economic growth drawing international investment into hydrogen generation plants and fuelling infrastructure, while simultaneously attracting global cargo vehicle manufacturers to establish local assembly plants. This convergence of clean tech and industrial development will help the country meet future transport demands in a smarter, more scalable way.

As global logistics shifts gears toward cleaner alternatives, hydrogen-powered fleets could be the defining move that helps Pakistanand other emerging economies balance environmental responsibility with industrial progress.

AnwaarNizami,

Chief Executive Officer

DSV Solutions and Road Pakistan

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025