AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-07-02

National Logistic Day: Message from M. Jamil Ahmed Chairman PIFFA

Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:01am

TEXT: On this National Logistics Day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all the professionals and organizations that form the backbone of Pakistan’s logistics and freight forwarding industry. From ports to warehouses, from roads to rail — it is through your tireless efforts that goods continue to move, economies continue to grow, and Pakistan stays connected to global trade routes.

As Chairman of the Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), I am proud of the pivotal role our members play in streamlining trade operations, promoting compliance, and upholding international standards. The logistics sector is not just about transportation — it is about reliability, innovation, and resilience.

We are, for this purpose also actively engaged with the Government of Pakistan to resolve critical issues related to freight forwarding licenses and legislative frameworks. Our aim is to reduce costs and simplify processes, making it easier for our members to conduct their businesses e iciently, transparently, and in compliance with tax regulations—both nationally and internationally.

It is my unwavering mission to lead PIFFA and its training institute, towards continuous improvement, digital advancement, and stronger member support. With the grace of Allah (Insha’Allah), we will continue collaborating with all relevant authorities to create an enabling environment for our industry.

Let us take this day to recognize our challenges, celebrate our achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to building a more efficient, secure, and future-ready logistics landscape for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Logistic Day M. Jamil Ahmed PIFFA

Comments

200 characters

National Logistic Day: Message from M. Jamil Ahmed Chairman PIFFA

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories