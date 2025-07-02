National Logistic Day: Message from M. Jamil Ahmed Chairman PIFFA

TEXT: On this National Logistics Day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all the professionals and organizations that form the backbone of Pakistan’s logistics and freight forwarding industry. From ports to warehouses, from roads to rail — it is through your tireless efforts that goods continue to move, economies continue to grow, and Pakistan stays connected to global trade routes.

As Chairman of the Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), I am proud of the pivotal role our members play in streamlining trade operations, promoting compliance, and upholding international standards. The logistics sector is not just about transportation — it is about reliability, innovation, and resilience.

We are, for this purpose also actively engaged with the Government of Pakistan to resolve critical issues related to freight forwarding licenses and legislative frameworks. Our aim is to reduce costs and simplify processes, making it easier for our members to conduct their businesses e iciently, transparently, and in compliance with tax regulations—both nationally and internationally.

It is my unwavering mission to lead PIFFA and its training institute, towards continuous improvement, digital advancement, and stronger member support. With the grace of Allah (Insha’Allah), we will continue collaborating with all relevant authorities to create an enabling environment for our industry.

Let us take this day to recognize our challenges, celebrate our achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to building a more efficient, secure, and future-ready logistics landscape for Pakistan.

