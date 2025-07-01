Open market: currency dealers aim to double remittance inflows with increased margin in FY26

Currency dealers in the open market have projected to double the inflows of workers’ remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis in one year, aiming to attract $8-10 billion in the new fiscal year 2025-26 after the central bank jacked up their rate of margin to Rs22 a dollar with effect from Tuesday.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the exchange companies (EC) attracted a total of $4 billion in the previous fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, while they were paid Rs2 for brining each dollar in Pakistan from expatriates.

Referring a circular of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued on Monday, ECAP Chairman Malik Bostan told the Business Recorder that the central bank has included exchange companies (ECs) in Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), surging their rebate to Rs22/$ from Rs2/$ paid till June 30, 2025.

“Our inclusion in PRI has provided us (ECs/currency dealers) a level playing field,” he said.

Banks in Pakistan attracted $33 billion in FY25, compared to $4 billion by exchange companies operating in the open market.

ECs sold almost all the received workers’ remittances of $4 billion in inter-bank market in FY25, helping the central bank to consolidate its foreign exchange reserves and finance trade deficit during the year.

There are residing almost 15 million Pakistani expatriates in across the world with 70% of them living alone in two leading Middle Eastern countries namely Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They sent a total of $35 billion in the first 11-month of FY25 from across the globe, up by 29% compared to the same period of FY24, it was learnt.

ECAP chairman said Pakistani workers abroad collectively earn around $8 billion per month in salaries.

“If all of this money were sent to Pakistan, it could significantly strengthen our economy, reserves, and the Pakistani rupee. Right now, only $3–4 billion is being sent, while the remaining $4 billion is either being kept in foreign bank accounts or invested in places like Dubai, Europe, or the Middle East,” he said.