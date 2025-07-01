AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Open market: currency dealers aim to double remittance inflows with increased margin in FY26

Salman Siddiqui Published 01 Jul, 2025 10:35pm

Currency dealers in the open market have projected to double the inflows of workers’ remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis in one year, aiming to attract $8-10 billion in the new fiscal year 2025-26 after the central bank jacked up their rate of margin to Rs22 a dollar with effect from Tuesday.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the exchange companies (EC) attracted a total of $4 billion in the previous fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, while they were paid Rs2 for brining each dollar in Pakistan from expatriates.

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

Referring a circular of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued on Monday, ECAP Chairman Malik Bostan told the Business Recorder that the central bank has included exchange companies (ECs) in Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), surging their rebate to Rs22/$ from Rs2/$ paid till June 30, 2025.

“Our inclusion in PRI has provided us (ECs/currency dealers) a level playing field,” he said.

Banks in Pakistan attracted $33 billion in FY25, compared to $4 billion by exchange companies operating in the open market.

ECs sold almost all the received workers’ remittances of $4 billion in inter-bank market in FY25, helping the central bank to consolidate its foreign exchange reserves and finance trade deficit during the year.

There are residing almost 15 million Pakistani expatriates in across the world with 70% of them living alone in two leading Middle Eastern countries namely Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They sent a total of $35 billion in the first 11-month of FY25 from across the globe, up by 29% compared to the same period of FY24, it was learnt.

ECAP chairman said Pakistani workers abroad collectively earn around $8 billion per month in salaries.

“If all of this money were sent to Pakistan, it could significantly strengthen our economy, reserves, and the Pakistani rupee. Right now, only $3–4 billion is being sent, while the remaining $4 billion is either being kept in foreign bank accounts or invested in places like Dubai, Europe, or the Middle East,” he said.

Remittances open market Open market rates open market operations remittance inflows currency dealers FY26

Comments

200 characters

Open market: currency dealers aim to double remittance inflows with increased margin in FY26

Inflation in Pakistan rises to 3.2% in June 2025

Pakistan looking to sell excess LNG amid supply glut curbing local gas output: document

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Gwadar Port: govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners under consular access agreement

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Trump says will ‘take a look’ at deporting Musk

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Read more stories